GWS to stage dharna over ‘inertia’ in probing Gangkak’s death

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Protesting against what it termed the investigating agency and the state government’s “inertia and inactivity” with regard to the investigation into the mysterious death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak, the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) said that it will stage a peaceful protest at IG Park here on 1 April.

In a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday, GWS general secretary Nyader Loya said that the peaceful dharna would be the first phase of the GWS’ democratic movement against the investigating agency and the state government.

“We had served seven days’ ultimatum to the state government to table the investigation report on late Tumi Gangkak’s mysterious death. The government has failed to do so. That is why we are launching the first phase of our democratic movement on 1 April,'” Loya said.

Gangkak was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Ganga Lake area, along the Jote-Poma Road, on 24 February. His body was found hanging, with his wrists and Achilles tendons of both legs slit.

According to ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, the investigation is still in progress and the police are waiting for the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report.

The GWS claimed that Gangkak’s death was “a staged murder, as he was the prime witness in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam.”

Loya said that, “if the state government fails to fulfil our demand, all Galo community officers will take mass casual leave on 10 April as a mark of protest against the government’s inertia and inability to give conclusive report.”

When asked whether the GWS is trying to give Gangkak’s death a communal colour, Loya clarified that “protecting the Galo community’s officer and member is the GWS’ foremost duty, and late Gangkak’s death has hurt the sentiment of the community.”

Loya informed that the decision of the Galo officers to go on a mass casual leave “is based on consensus, rather than under duress.”

The GWS appealed to the people of Arunachal, especially the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, to support its cause, stating that “Gangkak’s death would affect the entire paper leak case.”

It also urged the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh to join its movement.

Meanwhile, the capital police informed that “the investigation team has completed the search and seizure from the spot, collected PM report, collected and analysed over 100 hours of CCTV footage, detailed CDR analysis of victim, suspects and others, detailed interrogation of various suspects and witnesses.”

“Some evidence have been sent to the FSL for further analysis, and the reports are awaited. CCTV footage is further being analysed for any other findings. The call data records from nearby mobile towers have also been collected and are being analysed,” the police said, adding that “the updates of investigation are being shared with the victim’s family regularly.”

“Any other organisation may contact the capital police for any information regarding the case,” the police said, and added that “conclusive evidence cannot be provided now as the reports are being awaited.”