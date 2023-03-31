Awareness prog on disaster mgmt

PASIGHAT, 30 Mar: Students and faculty members of the JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district participated in an awareness programme on ‘disaster management and environmental issues’, organised by the college’s disaster management cell, in collaboration with the district disaster management authority, here on Thursday.

Attending the programme, JNC Vice Principal Dr SD Chaudhary spoke on the importance of disaster management, and encouraged the students of various departments of the college to make the most of the programme.

District Disaster Management Officer Tsangpa Tashi dwelt on the danger of earthquakes, and advised the students and the faculty members to “get awareness about safety of oneself during the occurring of earthquakes.”

Geography HoD Dr SN Jha enumerated different kinds of disasters and how to cope with them, while NDRF Inspector Vivek Kumar said that “such awareness is very significant for every individual of the society.”

Tabiram Yirang of the geography department coordinated the programme.