Entrepreneurship awareness prog held at RGU

RONO HILLS, 30 Mar: The Guwahati (Assam)-based Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the management department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), recently organised an ‘entrepreneurship awareness programme (EAP)’ for the management department students of RGU here.

The EAP, sponsored by the development commissioner of the micro, small & medium enterprises ministry, was inaugurated by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, in the presence of Management HoD Dr Shankar Thappa, Management Department Associate Professor Dr Arindam Garg, Computer Science Head Dr Marpe Sora, local entrepreneur Pill Yaba, and others.

“The idea of the programme was to enable the target groups to think and act in an entrepreneurial way by imparting technical and business skills at an early stage in their career, so that it not only encourages them to consider entrepreneurship as a career opportunity but also helps them become successful in any profession,” the university informed in a release.