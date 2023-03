ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The Aka Shotuko-Kunu has deeply mourned the demise of its former president Govardhan Nimasow, who passed on Wednesday in Palizi in West Kameng district.

In a condolence message, the Aka Shotuko-Kunu described late Nimasow as a legendary figure of the Aka community.

“At this hour of grief, we stand strong with the bereaved family members of Govardhan Nimasow and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul,” the condolence statement read.