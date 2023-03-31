Poshan Pakhwada celebration

ROING, 30 Mar: Residents of Balek, Jia and Koronu villages are participating in a Poshan Pakhwada programme organised by the women & child development department and the ArSRLM’s block mission management unit here in Lower Subansiri district from 20 March to 3 April.

During the programme, JPO Sarju Thokchom apprised the participants of the ergonomic and women-friendly tools and equipment which are feasible for the region, and highlighted the importance of ergonomics in daily life and its application in farming life.

She emphasised on learning about ergonomics, saying that “it can help to reduce injuries and will help the farmers to increase productivity and efficiency.”

Sarju also demonstrated products such as backpacks for carrying loads in the Sherpa mode, “NERIST improved sickle,” safety gadgets for dao, etc, and encouraged the farmers to “fabricate the materials by using locally available materials.”

Among others, officials from various KVKs and the medical officer participated in the programme.