MLA inaugurates village in W/Siang

AALO, 30 Mar: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini inaugurated Hissam village near here in West Siang district, in the company of Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, ZPC Babom Romin, and others, on Thursday.

During the programme, HGB Koge Lollen informed that “earlier, this place was settled by leprosy patients from various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh,” and added that “later on, all the leprosy patients were cured and permanently settled here.”

Former minister Doi Ado coined the name ‘Hissam’ for the village, and it was under his guidance as MLA during the ’90s that the primary school in Hissam was established, GBs were appointed, and the community hall was constructed.

The MLA urged the people to “maintain communal harmony with others,” and appealed to the Galo people to “guide the other tribes of Hissam village, as the people of the village belong to several tribes, such as Galos, Adis, Nyishis, etc.”

The MLA urged the residents of Hissam to “feel the importance of education and health,” and appealed to them to keep the village neat and clean.

“Healthcare, water supply and infrastructure development have been done,” he said, and informed that “more GBs will be appointed on the basis of population.”

The DC advised the people of the village to live in harmony, and to help the district administration in the fight against drugs.

The ZPC requested the local MLA to initiate steps for the development of Hissam village, and appealed to the MLA to “rename the present polling station as Hissam polling station.”

Among others, ZPM Higam Ango and DPO Marjum Karga were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)