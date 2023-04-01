APCSOA to go on two days mass casual leave

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association (APCSOA) has decided to go on mass casual leave for two days starting from 10 April as the first phase of protest to register its resentment against “the inaction of the authorities on the genuine issues of the officers.”

In an intimation letter to the chief secretary on Friday, the Association said that “despite submission of representations and ultimatum many times earlier, no positive steps have been taken by the authorities on the requests made by the APCSOA.”

“On 23 Mar, the team APCSOA was verbally assured by the competent authority that some urgent issues of the Association would be resolved before 30 March 2023, but till today no visible initiatives have been taken to resolve the same,” the intimation letter said.

The Association, in its earlier ultimatum dated 07 March informed the authorities that “there is a growing feeling within the cadre, that the service matters pertaining to the cadre, as repeatedly raised by APCSOA from time to time is not been given due seriousness and urgency by the authority concern.”

The Association said that with no other options left, it is compelled to resort to democratic means for resolution of the officers’ issues.