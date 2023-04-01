Two get 20 yrs RI under POCSO Act

ZIRO, 31 Mar: The special POCSO court here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each under the POCSO Act.

While accused Godak Tamin has been convicted for raping a minor girl under section 6 of the POCSO Act, Godak Sappi has been convicted for abetting the crime under section 17 of the Act.

The judge Jaweplu Chai also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on each of the convicts.

The father of the girl had filed the FIR on 28 May, 2021, stating that ‘On the night of 29 January, 2021 Godak Tamin forcefully raped his minor daughter in the house of Godak Sappi at Radum village, where the victim was invited by Sappi to stay with her.”

Based on the FIR, the police had registered a case at Raga Police Station u/s 376 (2) (i) IPC, r/w Section 6 of POCSO Act.

On completion of the investigation, the IO filed the charge-sheet against both the accused on 4 September, 2021.