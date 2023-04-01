Nabam Yakum declared new ZPC after sitting ZPC Chukhu Bablu loses motion of no confidence, BJP expels 9 ZPMs

YUPIA, 31 Mar: Parang ZPM Nabam Yakum has been elected unopposed as the new Zilla Parishad chairperson of Papum Pare district, after a motion of no confidence by 11(eleven) ZPMs of the 16 ZPMs (i.e two-third majority) against the sitting ZPC Chukhu Bablu was initiated on Friday.

On 15 March, the 11 sitting ZPMs had submitted a motion of no confidence to the ADC-cum-member secretary, Zilla Parishad which had necessitated the motion of no confidence.

On request of the members of the house a secret ballot voting was conducted. Of the 16 ZPMs, 11(eleven) voted for the motion of no confidence against Chukhu Bablu and 5 (five) voted against the motion.

Consequently, the proceedings for selection/election of new ZPC was initiated wherein ZPM Nabam Yakum was declared unopposed as Papum Pare Zilla Parishad chairperson.

The entire process was held under the chairmanship of ADC-cum-Papum Pare Zilla Parishad member secretary Tabang Bodung.

Meanwhile, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled 9 (nine) ZPMs of Papum Pare district for a period of 6 years for indulging in anti-party activities.

“As per the provisions of article XXV (25) of the party constitution, the 9 ZPMs have been expelled from primary and active membership of the party for a period of 6 years w.e.f 31 Mar for indulging in anti-party activities and defying/violation of party whip dated 23 Mar during the no-confidence motion move against the sitting Zilla Parishad chairperson Chukhu Bablu on 31 Mar,” a release from state BJP spokesperson Techi Necha stated.

The expelled ZPMs are Nabam Tagi (IX-Leporiang), Nabam Yakum (XlV-Parang), Bamang Yayu (III-Kimin), Hina Camdir Tok (IV-Upper Balijan), Techi Niya (XV-Silsanga),Tem Pika (V-Lower Balijan), Nabam Yazer (VIII-Mengio), Tai Sangte (XVI-Kakoi) and Tem Yaba (VI-Taraso).