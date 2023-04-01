Community library opens at Diyun

DIYUN, 31 Mar: India Foundation for Education Transformation (IFET) on Friday opened new community library here to promote reading and build a better society

The library set up in the premises of Avoipur Buddhist temple here was inaugurated by Diyun EAC Goju Sikom.

The EAC while assuring his assistance and cooperation to the library said that the initiative by IFET is commendable and would contribute to the betterment of the community.

IFET CEO briefed the audience about the library initiative and its operational process.

Book talk, storytelling, book browsing, treasure hunt were organized for the children on the occasion.

The event was attended by Diyun BRCC KK Longkho, village headman, community members and students of Government Primary School, Avoipur.