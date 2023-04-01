Capital police arrests eight persons in cheque fraud case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: Eight persons have been arrested by the capital police recently in connection with cheque fraud case of over Rs.9 crore. All of them were arrested from different parts of the state, the capital police informed in a press release.

The arrested persons are Jampa Khenrab from Lumla (Tawang); Sange Dakpa from Mukto (Tawang); Tarh Tajuk from Nyapin (Kurung Kumey); Dhan Bahadur Lama who lives in Bhalukpong; Kishor Tamang from Abotani colony, Itanagar; Suresh Kr. Raju, Abhimanyu Singh and Anil Kr. Singh.

On 23 March, the chief manager of the Naharlagun branch of SBI had lodged an FIR stating that one Tarh Tajuk had come to the bank with a cheque of Rs. 9,7845868 (nine crore seventy eight lakhs forty five thousand eight hundred sixty eight) which, when verified later on with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and SBI New Delhi, turned out to be a fake one. The cheque was reportedly from the NDMC.

“Investigation revealed that a group of people from the capital region got in touch with a habitual fraud gang, which is based in Nepal. Tarh Tajuk along with one Jampa Khenrab, Sange Dakpa and Dhan Bahadur Lama had received the cheque from one Kishor Tamang who runs a car wash in Itanagar. Tamang later revealed that he got in contact with Anil Singh at Balipara in Assam a few months ago, who introduced him to the fraud cheque scam. Anil Kumar Singh alias Anil Kumar Chauhan is a habitual cheater and does not remain in a particular location after committing the offence. He is a native of Punjab and has changed his address from time to time from Haryana, New Delhi, Nepal and Tezpur, Assam,” the capital police release stated.

The capital police have meanwhile, registered a case in the Naharlagun Police station under section 120B/468/471/474/475/419/420/511 of the Indian Penal Code.