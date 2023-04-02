Tobacco products seized

LEMMI, 1 Apr: Shopkeepers selling tobacco products without pictures of warning on the packets were penalised under Section 7 of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) during surprise raids conducted by a team of the Pakke-Kessang district administration, the district tobacco control cell and the police department at Lemmi, Taoso, Lonpung and Khodaso markets on 31 March.

Shopkeepers selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions were penalised under Section 6 (b) of the COTPA.

CO Durin Dai asked the offenders to abide by the COTPA and its relevant sections.