Dept gives pension papers to officer on retirement day

ITANAGAR, 2 Apr: The planning & investment (P&I) department has for the second consecutive time handed over the pension papers and other pension benefits to Punyendu Mishra on Friday, on his day of superannuation as the P&I director.

The pension papers and other pension benefits were handed over to Mishra by Principal Finance Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan during a farewell meeting held here on Friday.

Mishra had joined the department as a district planning officer in 1994. He was promoted to the post of joint director in 1997, and finally to the post of director in 2017.

While handing over the pension papers and other pension benefits to Mishra, Chauhan said that “the P&I department has achieved another milestone by setting the second consecutive record of handing over pension papers on the same day of retirement.”

“It is an exemplary step towards the welfare of retiring officers and officials,” Chuahan said, and appealed to other departments to follow the footsteps of the P&I department.

He commended the effort put in by P&I Joint Director Tabe Haidar “for making it possible,” and the prompt response from Audit & Pension (A&P) Director Tage Talin and other officers and officials of the A&P directorate.

Chuahan expressed optimism that “the same thing will continue in the near future too.”

Earlier, on 28 February, the P&I department had handed over the pension papers and other pension benefits to Millo Pushang on his day of superannuation as joint director of the department.