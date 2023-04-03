HDMT: Khonsa West win boys’ & girls’ football and girls’ volleyball tourneys

KHONSA, 2 Apr: Khonsa West assembly constituency won the boys’ and the girls’ football and the girls’ volleyball tournaments for the 6th district-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy [HDMT] for Tirap district, which concluded at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Borduria-Bogapani constituency was the runner-up in the boys’ and the girls’ football and the girls’ volleyball tournaments.

The volleyball trophy in the boys’ section was won by Khonsa East constituency, defeating Namsang constituency in the final.

Lihang Sumnya and Charia Hakhun, both from Khonsa West constituency, were declared the best boys’ and girls’ football players of the tournament.

Ngamwang Hangphuk of Khonsa East and Poto Sapong of Khonsa West constituency were declared the best male and female volleyball player, respectively.

Commanding Officer of 6 Assam Rifles, Col Aman Aluhwalia, the Deputy Commandant of the 36 Bn CRPF, Dadam ZPM Jamwang Lowang, and Soha ZPM Sam Korok distributed the prizes to the winners and the runners-up.

District Sports Officer Noah Mongku also attended the function. (DIPRO)