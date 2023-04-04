TE&N superintendent passes away

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Boleng (Siang)-based tax, excise & narcotics (TE&N) superintendent Kaman Tayeng passed away at around 2:30 pm on Monday.

Informing about it in a press release, the TE&N commissioner expressed deep sorrow over her demise.

“Her mortal remains are being lifted to her native village Oyan this (Monday) evening itself, where her last rites shall be performed tomorrow (Tuesday),” the commissioner said.

Tayeng had joined the department as an inspector in 2006, and had been promoted to the post of superintendent in 2020. She is survived by her husband and two children.

“She was a jovial, sincere, and hardworking officer. The department has lost an asset,” the commissioner said.