OIL launches nutritional support for TB patients

DULIAJAN, 3 Apr: Oil India Limited (OIL) has launched nutritional support for active tuberculosis (TB) cases in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts of Assam and Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh under the OIL’s CSR project ‘Sparsha’.

As part of this initiative, a nutritional support package containing vitamins and nutritional supplements will be delivered every month at the doorsteps of the identified TB patients until the culmination of the treatment schedule. The beneficiaries, who have been identified through surveys conducted during the

ongoing OIL Sparsha project, will also be counseled on timely consumption and importance of medication and nutrition to combat the infection.

The project will be implemented in close coordination with the two state governments’ TB department, and mobile dispensary services are being provided to the abovementioned districts of the two states.

“It is aimed at provisioning the primary healthcare requirements of the villagers in these districts through services of doctors, paramedics, free-of-cost medicines and on-spot lab testing facilities. Through this project, OIL is extending door-to-door support to the TB infected cases in these villages,” the OIL informed in a release.

“The initiative aligns with the SDG goal of eradicating TB by 2030, and India has accelerated its efforts through the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and the jana andolan that brings together community stakeholders to support TB treatment and accelerate the country’s progress towards TB elimination,” it said.