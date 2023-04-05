College celebrates Mopin

AALO, 4 Apr: MLA Nyamar Karbak, 2nd AAP Bn Commandant Tumme Amo, and West Siang SP Abhimanyu Poswal attended the Mopin festival celebration at SFS College here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

In his address, Karbak urged the students to preserve the rich culture and traditions of the Galo community, and advised them to “excel in academic activities.”

Amo also urged the students to study hard, and advised them and the teachers to “plant more trees for good environment.”

Shely Ango read out the Mopin mythology.

The celebration featured, inter alia, a cultural programme and Mr and Miss Mopin contest. (DIPRO)