Life cannot exist without trees, says Forest Man of India

SILUK, 4 Apr: “Life cannot exist without the presence of trees on the planet. Trees offer many environmental benefits. Trees improve our air quality by filtering harmful dust and pollutants from the air we breathe. Plantation is perceived to be the most engaging, environmentally-friendly activity that people can take part in to make the planet a better place to live in. By planting trees, we will create more oxygen to breathe and sustain our lives,” said Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng, popularly known as the Forest Man of India, while attending an ‘awareness camp-cum-plantation drive’ at Siluk village in East Siang district on Monday.

Payeng appealed to the people to organise more awareness campaigns on the need for massive plantation, and narrated his experience of transforming a barren sandbar into a lush green forest area of about 550 hectares in Kokilamukh, Assam.

Payeng, along with Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, DFO (T) Tashi Mize, ZPC Olen Rome, PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang, Mebo ADC Ainstein Koyu and other dignitaries present on the occasion planted hundreds of saplings during the programme, which was organised by the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan.

Moyong, Taggu, WRD EE Gonong Pertin, and PHED EE Oling Taloh also spoke. (DIPRO)