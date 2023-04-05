Shuttler Boni Yupu wins bronze in nat’l c’ship

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Boni Yupu of Arunachal Pradesh has won the bronze medal in the Yonex Sunrise 45th All India Masters (Veteran) National Badminton Championship, held in Goa, after defeating top-seeded Nisha Rani of Maharashtra in the third round and Sandhya Yadav in the quarterfinal match.

Yupu has also been selected to represent the country in the BWF World Master Badminton Championship, 2023, which is going to be held in Korea from 11-17 September.

The Arunachal State Badminton Association has congratulated Yupu and expressed hope that she would make India proud on the global stage.