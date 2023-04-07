Participate in anti-tobacco activities: ADC

YUPIA, 6 Apr: Yupia ADC Tabang Bodung commended the achievements of the Papum Pare district tobacco control cell (DTCC) and directed its members to “take active participation in anti-tobacco activities as everyone is a stakeholder in the programme.”

Chairing a district-level coordination meeting of the DTCC at the DMO’s office here on Thursday, Bodung advised all the medical officers and others concerned to “work hand in hand with the administration for better implementation at the grassroots level.”

DMO Dr Komling Perme highlighted the national tobacco control programme (NTCP) and invited all the members to “take ownership for the success of the programme as the medical department alone will not be able to achieve the set goals.”

He also briefed the gathering on “the strategies to improve the KPI in the district.”

All the MOs, the DANO and HWO were instructed to “verify actual PMJAY beneficiary, how many have migrated/died/untraceable within months’ time.”

NTCP DPO Dr R Rina Ronya presented a brief on the NTCP’s aims and objectives, and on certain sections of the COTPA applicable in the district.

Dr Ronya also highlighted the achievements of the DTCC in the last quarter.

NCD DPC Debia Shanti spoke about the concept of tobacco-free education institute (ToFEI) and steps to be initiated to make schools and institutions tobacco-free.

DRCHO Dr N Nitik, Trade Development Officer Tai Arun and APO Tadar Kappa also spoke. Kappa invited the DTCC for a meeting with the education department “to improvise on the actions taken for the implementation of the ToFEI.”

Sagalee EAC Koj Tacho spoke on disposal of seized tobacco products. (DIPRO)