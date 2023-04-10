Health camp conducted at Riew village

BOLENG, 9 Apr: The Riew Gumin Soyin Society in collaboration with RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar and East Siang branch of Indian Medical Association organized a mega health camp at Riew village in Siang district on Saturday to provide healthcare service to the local residents.

The camp offered a range of medical specialties, including gynaecology, ENT, surgery, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, dentistry. Medicines were also provided to the needy patients free of cost.

A total of 300 patients benefited from the camp.

The ASHAs and the youths of the village helped the medical team in conducting the camp. (DIPRO)