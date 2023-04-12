APDA, TBS mourn Dr Khamti’s demise

ITANAGAR, 11 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) expressed shock and grief over the untimely demise of medical education, training & research deputy director Dr Supindra Enling Khamti.

Dr Khamti died at the TRIHMS following a cardiac arrest on 10 April. He is survived by his wife, two sons and as many daughters.

Dr Khamti completed his MBBS from Rani Durgawati Medical College, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, in 1991 and MD in physiology from RIMS, Manipur, in 1999.

He joined the health services in 1992 at the general hospital in West Siang HQ Aalo.

In a condolence message, the APDA said that Dr Khamti was a compassionate doctor and his absence would be felt by many.

The doctors’ association conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The Theravada Buddhist Society (TBS) also deeply mourned the demise of Dr Khamti and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“He was an active and dedicated member of TBS since its inception in 1991 and contributed a lot to the society,” the TBS said in a condolence message, and added that the vacuum created by his death would be hard to fill.

Namsai-based Arunachal University of Studies also mourned Dr Khamti’s demise. Faculty members and students of the college organised a condolence meet on Tuesday and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.