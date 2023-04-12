‘Seema darshan’ prog organised

TUTING, 11 Apr: A two-day ‘seema darshan’ programme was organised here in Upper Siang district under the Vibrant Villages Programme from 7-9 April.

The visiting team comprised AKAM consultant Gauri Basu, ASO RC Bishnoi, union Culture Ministry JSA Nitesh Kumar, Dimapur (Nagaland)-based North East Zone Cultural Centre Exhibition Officer Yashilemba, a documentation team from the NEZCC, and a group of 12 students from Odisha, along with their escorts.

The team was accompanied by District Tourism Officer T Mize, Art & Culture Officer O Modi, and Art & Culture Directorate Assistant Lod Tam.

During the tour, the group visited Gelling, the last Indian village, located around 2 kms from the LAC, and interacted with the ITBP personnel stationed there. This was followed by an artillery display by the ITBP personnel. The group also visited the Gelling monastery and interacted with the locals there.

Later, the group visited Zido village, where they interacted with the GBs, panchayat members and the locals. The villagers presented folkdance and folksongs, and exhibited the local textile, jewellery and handicrafts. A live demonstration of hand-weaving was presented by the local women.

Basu expressed gratitude on behalf of the visiting team for the warm hospitality extended by the locals throughout the tour.

The visitors were also taken on a tour of Karilidung/Jasung Kora, a sacred place for both Adi and Memba communities, and the tour concluded with a visit to the Tuting monastery. (DIPRO)