AR trains youths in different trades

LONGDING, 11 Apr: Twelve unemployed Wancho youths were given training in carpentry, electrical works and plumbing, depending on their choice, by the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), in collaboration with the district industries department, during a month-long course, starting 9 March.

“The aim of the training programme, which was organised under the AR’s Sadbhavna programme, was to encourage the youths to work hard and earn an honest living and wean them away from insurgent agenda,” the AR informed.

At the end of the training, the youths were provided with honorarium and free toolkits.

Battalion Commandant Col KS Gill distributed the proficiency certificates to the youths after the completion of the skill training programme.

He exhorted the youths to “exploit their newly acquired skill to earn an honest living,” and assured them of “continued assistance in their pursuits to live an honourable life.” (DIPRO)