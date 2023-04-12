CWSNs to be provided with aids, devices

ITANAGAR, 11 Apr: Altogether 145 children with special needs (CWSNs) – hearing: 91, visually impaired: 25, intellectually challenged: 29 – in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) will be provided with aids and assistive devices like digital hearing aids, smart canes, Android tablets, universal Braille kits and teaching-learning materials during a camp scheduled to be held in July, the Donyi Polo Mission here informed in a release.

An identification and assessment camp for distribution of aids and assistive devices to the CWSNs was held at the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) from 9-11 April.

However, as the children could not turn up for the camp, a team comprising members of Chennai-based NIEPMD and CRC-Shillong, along with faculty members of the DPMSHVI visited various institutions in the ICR working for intellectual impairment and multiple disabilities to carry out the assessment.

DPMSHVI principal H Sharma expressed gratitude to the NEIPMD and CRC-Shillong, and requested them to provide the assistive devices at the earliest.