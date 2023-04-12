Commissioner reviews schemes’ implementation

TEZU, 11 Apr: Agriculture Production Commissioner Sandeep Kumar reviewed the implementation of various schemes under the agriculture and allied departments in Lohit district during a meeting with officials of the respective departments here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Kumar also enquired about the challenges faced by them during implementation.

The officials of the agriculture and allied departments highlighted the progress in the implementation of the credit-linked scheme Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and various shortcomings related to the implementation of the scheme.

The matter of streamlining of marketing linkage for the benefit of the farmers, and the need for strengthening the APMC were also discussed in the meeting.

The district fisheries development officer, the district agriculture officer, the district veterinary officer and the district horticulture officer attended the meeting. (DIPRO)