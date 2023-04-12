Dist-level inter-school meet underway

TAWANG, 11 Apr: A district-level inter-school meet for elementary students of government schools of Tawang district was declared open by local MLA Tsering Tashi at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high-altitude stadium here on Tuesday.

The inaugural function saw the presence of, among others, DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, Tawang ZPM Tsering Dorjee, Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Colonel JS Dodhy, and Padma Shri awardee Lama Thupten Phuntso.

The meet is being organised by the education department, and sponsored by the MLAs of Mukto, Tawang and Lungla. Food and refreshment will be provided by the Indian Army, and Lugla-based 67th Bn SSB will provide transportation for the participants from Lungla area.

Around 500 students from 41 government elementary schools of the district are participating in the event, during which cultural, games and sports, and literary activities will be conducted from 11-13 April.

The MLA, the DC, DDSE Hridhar Phuntso and ISSE DPC Dhondup addressed the inaugural function. (DIPRO)