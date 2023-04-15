Drugs seized, 1 arrested

YACHULI, 14 Apr: Lower Subansiri police seized suspected heroin weighing 20.56 gms from a motorcycle during a naka checking on the national highway near the police station here on 11 April.

The police also arrested the rider of the motorcycle, who has been identified as Punyo Nibo [25 yrs].

The drugs were packed in two soap cases and were seized in the presence of a magistrate.

The police also seized 39 empty vials, two mobile phones, one I pad, the motorcycle and a driving license.

The arrested person has been remanded in police custody.

A case has been registered at Yachuli PS under the NDPS Act.

The naka team comprised of ASI Taniang Joram and Ct Sagan Nokbi.

The whole exercise was conducted under the close supervision of Lower Subansiri SP.