NGOs mark Earth Day with plantation progs

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: The Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, along with the Youth Mission for Clean River, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, organised community plantation programmes and nature walks at IG Park here and in Giri Happa village in Papum Pare district on 22 April to mark the World Earth Day.

Volunteers of the NGOs planted and distributed more than 80 saplings of different trees, such as chandan, agor, mango, jackfruit, guava, ajar, etc, to the villagers on the occasion.

They interacted with the community people and spread awareness about the importance of afforestation and the community’s role in preserving the environment.

Addressing the villagers, Mission Clean Yagamso assistant coordinator Keyom Doni highlighted the importance of not only planting but also taking care of the saplings they are planting.

He underscored the importance of this year’s Earth Day theme – ‘Invest in our planet’ – and emphasised the need for conservation of natural resources for the future generations.

“Considering challenges such as global warming, depletion of natural resources, and population growth, it is the responsibility of each individual to make every effort possible to make this world a desirable place to live,” he said.

Doni highlighted the environmental degradation that poses a threat to the planet, and called for maintaining a balance between extremes of ecology and economy, conservation and development, and protection and people’s needs.

He also stressed on “the role of individuals in saving Mother Earth,” and said that an individual can do a lot at the global and local levels “with a bigger interest in the local level.”

Schoolchildren and villagers took part in the 20-kilometre nature walks.