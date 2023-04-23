Mayor urges corporators to maintain cleanliness in capital

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang urged the IMC corporators to “work more in maintaining the cleanliness of the city as it was before and during the G20 summit in the state capital.”

He also urged the residents under the IMC’s jurisdiction to participate in keeping the city clean and green.

Following a meeting with the corporators and officials of the IMC here on Friday, the mayor informed media persons that “many significant points were discussed, including cleaning garbage, revenue generation, as well as adding human resource and vehicle support to the IMC.”

Expressing concern over the lack of human resource in the IMC, he said that “the IMC will recruit at least 193 staffers for various sectors, including ground forces and technical staff,” and informed that “the formalities for the recruitment are almost complete.”

The absence of human resource has resulted in frequent complaints about irregularity of garbage trucks in picking up garbage from various wards, Phassang said, but reassured the public that the problems would be resolved “within a few weeks.”

“The necessary formalities have already been completed to procure the required vehicles and enhance human resource to ensure proper garbage collection,” he said.

“The IMC is working on streamlining the weekly markets, especially those which are close to the national highway, as well as taking action against those who block sector roads or the highway with construction materials and other hurdles,” the mayor added.

He urged the residents also to “support the corporation by paying regular civic charges that will help the IMC maintain its services.”

Among others, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, all the corporators, the IMC assistant commissioner, engineers, and revenue officers of the IMC attended the meeting.