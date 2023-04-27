BMS organizes dharna

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: The Arunachal unit of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) organized a peaceful dharna at the Tennis Court, IG Park here on Wednesday seeking equal salary and social security. Speaking to reporters, the BMS Arunachal unit president Ringu Chapo stated that they are deprived of their rights. He stated that all workers from unorganized sectors should be organized.

Their other demands include implementation of the national labor policy and fixation of living wages instead of minimum wages.