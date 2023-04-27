Meeting held on issues related to Aadhaar cards

AALO, 26 Apr: Various issues related to Aadhaar card were discussed during a meeting of the district-level Aadhaar monitoring committee here on Wednesday.

Issues, like Aadhaar saturation in all age groups and mandatory biometric update of children, state government portal and document update campaign, monitoring of fraudulent activities related to Aadhaar, establishment of Aadhaar Seva Kendras at district, sub-district and block level, monitoring and audit of Aadhaar enrolment centres, use of Aadhaar in various schemes and related issue, implementation of Aadhaar-linked

birth registration, strengthening of Aadhaar enrolment ecosystem were discussed.

District statistics officer Modo Ete highlighted the importance of Aadhaar-related documents and updating Aadhaar card.

A total of 1,02108 Aadhaar cards have been issued in West Siang, Leparada and Shi-Yomi district, so far. The population segregation of each district is under process, said resource person P Saikia. (DIPRO)