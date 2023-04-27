IMC mayor takes part in NE mayors’ conference

GUWAHATI, 26 Apr: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tamme Phassang has attended the conference of mayors and deputy mayors of all North East states, organized by the Praja Foundation, a ‘National Consultation on Urban Governance’ here in Assam on Tuesday.

Phassang, in his address, emphasized the significance of “active citizen participation in urban governance.”

Highlighting the activities of IMC, Phassang said, “The Corporation with the help of its officials and corporators has been doing its best against all odds to keep city clean, green and peaceful with the help of its stakeholders.”

“To manage daily garbage within the IMC jurisdiction is a major challenge but to tackle the issue, the IMC has already started the construction of a Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP) as well as Sewerage Treatment Plants following the NGT guidelines,” the mayor said.

He also stressed on sharing information with each other to protect the environment.

Reiterating that public participation plays a vital role in keeping the city clean and green, the Mayor said “besides public participation, we have full support from the state government.”