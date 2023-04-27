Mahindra unveils all new Bolero MaXX pik-up HD and City Series in Arunachal

LEKHI VILLAGE, 26 Apr: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched its all new Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-up HD series (HD 2 ton L,HD 1.7 ton L,1.7 & 1.3 ton) and City series (City 1.3,1.4 & 1.5 ton) starting at Rs. 7.95 Lakh onwards at Iconic Automobiles here in Naharlagun on Wednesday, a press release informed.

Bank Of Baroda (Naharlagun branch) chief manager Dharmendra Kumar unveiled the vehicle in presence of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd officials.

Bolero MaXX Pik-up HD and City series is designed to address the dynamic needs of modern day business with equipped connected iMaXX technology that allows fleet owners to conveniently monitor their vehicles’ performance, safety, design and comfort.

With m2DI engine, the vehicle produces torque of 220Nm with 80 hp of power and provides mileage of 17.2 km/litre. The payload capacity of Bolero MaXX pik-up is 2 ton with widest cargo in the category of 10 feet length, 5.6 feet width & 2.1 feet height and R16 tyres for improved loading with CMVR certified D+2 seating, added the release.