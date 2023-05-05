Fast-track constituting of new APPSC team

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected the request of the Arunachal Pradesh government to conduct exams for Group A and B posts till the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is reconstituted and made functional. This was one of the demands of the ANSU and the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee. With the UPSC rejecting the request to conduct the examination, the ball is now back in the court of the state government. Now the government will have to constitute a new team of APPSC, so that examinations can be conducted.

It has been informed that advertisement for appointment of new chairman and members has been issued. The process should be sped up, so that a new team is constituted at the earliest. Until the APPSC is reconstituted, the exams cannot be conducted. The delay in conducting examinations is a big setback for the students. Many of them are undergoing coaching and spending so much money. Especially those hailing from middle class families invest so much of their hard-earned money to secure the future of their children. The delay in conducting examinations will have massive financial implications on students as well as parents. Also, it will psychologically affect the students who are preparing for the exams. The state government should fast-track the process and constitute a new team of commission at the earliest in the interest of the youths of the state.