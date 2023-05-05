Entrepreneurship promotion prog underway

TAWANG, 4 May: A four-day entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) for young entrepreneurs got underway here on Thursday, following its inauguration by DC Kesang Ngurup Damo at the district industries centre here.

The DC encouraged the entrepreneurs to seek to become employers instead of being employment seekers. He further said that “there is plenty of scope in the tourism sector, and we can produce our local products and sell those in markets.”

“The demand for local products is high, and we are unable to meet the demands,” he said, and encouraged the youths to “increase production of local paper Mon Shugu.”

SHG member Norbu Drema urged the young entrepreneurs to “come forward and take risk and responsibility to move forward.”

“We should talk less and work more. This is the secret mantra for success,” she said.

Senior Veterinary Officer Tsering Drema, District Horticulture Officer Saifur Rehman, Fishery Officer Tony Apang, Industries Deputy Director Tsering Drema, and entomologist KB Kayastha also spoke. (DIPRO)