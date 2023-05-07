Will work out common minimum program to bring opposition together: Pawar

Baramati, 6 May:A common minimum programme of the Opposition will be prepared ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said here on Saturday.

He will play a role in bringing opposition parties together, Pawar said in his hometown Baramati in Pune district a day after he withdrew his decision to give up the party post.

“In the next 10-11 months, elections will be taking place in a number of places…..Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrashekar Rao, Mamata Banerjee are trying to unite the Opposition,” he told reporters.

“I will participate in bringing the Opposition together by creating a common minimum programme,” Pawar added.

Asked about rumours surrounding the plans of senior NCP leader and his nephew Ajit Pawar, he said, “An atmosphere of confusion is being created regarding Ajit Pawar. There was talk that he will join the BJP, but has anything happened?”

Ajit Pawar is someone who loves to work on the ground, and there was no truth to the speculation about him, the NCP chief further said.

Earlier, Pawar was welcomed by local NCP office-bearers amid slogan-shouting by workers on his arrival here. (PTI)

He would be meeting local NCP leaders and workers before heading to Solapur, party sources said.

On Friday, the 82-year-old leader withdrew his decision to step down as NCP president, three days after the surprise announcement that had put a question mark on the opposition unity efforts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The veteran leader who is known for his deft political manoeuvring said that leaders of various political parties across the country requested him to continue as NCP president.

He could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision, he said. (PTI)