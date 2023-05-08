Mein attends Bihu celebration in Dibrugarh

ITANAGAR, 7 May: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday attended the Rongali Bihu celebration at Tingkhong in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The Rongali – Tingkhang 2023 themed “North East – A Cultural Melting Pot,” was organized to celebrate the cultural diversity of Northeastern states under one roof.

In his address, Mein spoke about the boundary pact signed recently by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments to resolve the decades-old boundary problems between the two states.

Terming the signing of the MoU as historic, Mein said that it (MoU) was possible because of the keen interest shown by Chief Ministers of both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Pema Khandu and Himanta Biswa Sarma-to resolve the vexed boundary issue.

Mein congratulated the people of Assam for the record-breaking mega Bihu celebration in Guwahati on 13 April.

He also recalled the legendary singer and musician Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and his contribution in developing a closer relationship between the people of the two neighboring states.

Mein advocated forming a tourist circuit in the North Eastern states for marketing of local handicraft and handloom products. He said that the state government is making every effort to get GI registration of local handlooms and handicraft products, which will help in marketing and recognition of the products, globally.

Mein was accompanied by MLA Gabriel D Wangsu.

Assam MLAs Manab Deka, Prashanta Phukan and Darmeshwar Konwar, among others, attended the programme. (DCM’s PR Cell)