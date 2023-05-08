Vibrant village prog held in Taksing

DAPORIJO, 7 May: A vibrant village programme was organized in Taksing village by union ministry of culture under the banner of AKAM in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

Colourful dances of Nah community of Tagin tribe were major attraction of the programme.

Apart from vibrant village programme, a one-day cultural exchange programme was held in Daporijo.

The dances of Odisha were performed by the cultural troupe from Bhubaneshwar, Tagin folk dance, exhibition of tribal handloom and handicrafts were the major attraction.

Among others, art and culture director Somcha Lowang, DC Mika Nyori and officials of union ministry of culture witnessed the programme. (DIPRO)