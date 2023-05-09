DA declares bandh illegal

ITANAGAR, 8 May: The proposed 72 hours Itanagar Capital Region bandh call from 10 to 12 May, has been declared illegal by the administration.

The Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom has termed the upcoming bandh call as undemocratic and unconstitutional while referring to the Supreme Court guidelines adding that section 144 CrPC will be declared in the township.

The DC also informed that the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 2014 will be invoked.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of the police and the magistrates was held on Monday in view of the proposed bandh.

The DC said that bandh will inconvenience train and air travelers as he urged the citizens to cooperate with the administration.

Meanwhile, an order has been passed to close all wine shops from 9 May.