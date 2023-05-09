HAWAI, 8 May: Anjaw DC Talo Jerang on Monday issued a traffic advisory, stating that traffic movement on Hayuliang-Hawai-Walong-Kibithu road (NH-113) will be restricted to clear the blocked by heavy landslides at Halaipani near Lautul village, around 40 kms from Hayuliang, from 9 to 18 May.

According to the advisory, the road will remain closed from 5 am to 8 am, 9 am to 12 noon and 1 pm to 5 pm. It will open to traffic from 8 am to 9 am, 12 noon to 1 pm and 5 pm to 6 pm. However, vehicle(s) carrying patients or on other medical services will be allowed to ply.

The motorists have also been advised to avoid night travelling or crossing the block point from 6 pm to 5 am to avoid falling stones.

The DC informed that the road has been restored partially on Monday to clear the stranded vehicles.

Heavy landslide triggered by incessant rainfall blocked the road on 6 May, the DC said.