Four workers buried alive in landslide in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG, 8 May: Four construction workers were buried alive in a landslide in Bomdo, around 55 kms from here in Upper Siang district on 6 May. The landslide struck them while they were asleep.

Two other workers suffered injuries.

Landslides triggered by heavy and incessant rains also blocked the Tuting- Yingkiong road at several locations between Janbo and Bomdo cutting off road communication between Tuting sub-divisional headquarters and Yingkiong, the Tuting ADC informed.

The disruption in road communication has badly affected the daily commuters and people with medical emergencies, the ADC said.

The Geku EAC in-charge has informed that heavy landslides also blocked the Geku-Yingkiong road, which is likely to take several days to restore. (DIPRO)