Mutchu Mithi steps down as NPP state unit president

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 8 May: In a surprise move, Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi has stepped down as the state unit president of National People’s Party (NPP).

In a letter addressed to Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya who is the national president of NPP, Mutchu said he is stepping down from the post of state party president with immediate effect.

“As discussed, I am stepping down from the post of state party president with immediate effect to enable a new state president to assume charge and responsibilities. I thank you profusely along with the national and state team for all the support rendered to me during the course of my tenure,” he wrote.

Mutchu was appointed as NPP state president in 2021 for a three year period. He won the 2019 election on an NPP ticket defeating BJP candidate Laeta Umbrey from the Roing assembly constituency. He became MLA for the first time in 2014 by winning election on Congress ticket and was briefly part of PPA.

While talking to this daily, Mutchu said he will continue to remain in the NPP.

“I am stepping down to pave the way for a new person to be elected NPP state unit president. Also I need time to concentrate in my assembly constituency,” said Mutchu.

His decision to quit as state president just months ahead of the general election has taken many by surprise.