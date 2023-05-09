NFR introduces train service between Dibrugarh and Murkongselek

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 8 May: The NF Railway (NFR) on Monday introduced a special train service between Ledo in Assam’s Tinsukia district and Murkongselek in Dhemaji district via Bogibeel-New Sissiborgaon.

The train arrived at Murkongselek station (Jonai) near Ruksin gate at 12:15 pm and returned to Ledo at 3:30 pm.

The special train (No 07902-Up/07903-Down) will be run for four months on trial basis.

The NFR officials said that the introduction of the train service will facilitate the movement of goods and people from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the schedule, the train will leave Murkongselek at 3:30 pm and reach New Sissiborgaon at 5:10 pm, Dibrugarh at 5:50 pm and Ledo near Changlang district at 9 pm.

The people, however, urged the NFR to run the train from Murkongselek to Ledo and back by changing the schedule.