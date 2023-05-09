Fire Safety Week observed

PASIGHAT, May 8: Fire Service Week was observed in East Siang district recently by the fire & emergency services of the district police.

East Siang SP Sumit Kr. Jha on Monday, informed that the week-long programme themed “Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure” began with paying homage to fire martyrs by observing two minute’s silence followed by awareness drive and pamphlets distribution on fire safety in fire accident-prone areas of township here.

Evacuation drill was carried out at Assa Diagnostics and Nursing Centre, a prominent healthcare facility of Pasighat and among other activities, poster making competition on ‘Fire Safety’ and evacuation drill-cum-awareness program were conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pasighat which saw active participation of school students and faculties. Awareness-cum-demonstration on fire hazards and subsequent evacuation drill was also conducted at a shopping outlet in the busy market area of the town.

“As part of Fit India initiative, volleyball and tug of war competitions etc, were conducted for both men and women categories at 5th IRBN headquarters ground and the sports events saw participation of various teams including 5th IRBN, Rashtriya Raksha University, Team GTC, Team Sawmill etc, to name a few. A mini marathon was conducted from Raneghat Bridge to fire station Pasighat in both men and women categories for youngsters who showed immense enthusiasm in the event,” informed Jha.

Later, to mark the culmination of Fire Service Week 2023, a prize distribution ceremony was conducted at the fire station here, where (DRDA) PD Tajing Padung, CO Rade Tatung along with Addl SP Token Sarring and Pasighat SDPO Pankaj Lamba felicitated the winners of various events conducted throughout the week. (DIPRO)