SSB DG hands over basic life support ambulance to locals

BOMDILA, 8 May: SSB Director General Rashmi Shukla on Monday handed over a basic life support ambulance which is supported by ICICI Direct through ICICI Foundation, to locals here on Monday.

The ambulance is equipped with all life support facilities needed in an emergency which will be helpful in evacuation to higher/specialized hospitals to Guwahati/Tezpur in case of emergency.

The DG also interacted with the locals and assured them every possible help to upgrade their life & up-liftment of bordering areas.

Zila Parishad members, Gaon Buras, Panchayat representatives and people of bordering villages like- Kalaktang, Samdurung, Monshing, Domkho, Kheleng, Mandla Phudung etc, were also present on the occasion.

The SSB DG along with DIG A K C Singh had also inspected 73 BN SSB Sein Thuk, sector hqtrs, Bomdila, 30 Bn, SSB, Dirang and 38 Bn, SSB, Tawang.

At 73 BN SSB Sein Thuk, the DG reviewed the ops, administrative matters and interacted with troops during Sainik Sammelan and motivated them to work hard with dedication, discipline, honesty and improve professional knowledge and good relationship with the villagers.