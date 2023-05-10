Natung launches ‘Arunachal Mission LiFE Campaign’

ITANAGAR, 9 May: Environment, forest & climate change (EF&CC) minister Mama Natung launched the ‘Arunachal Mission LiFE Campaign’ at IG Park here on Tuesday.

The ‘Mission LiFE’ was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on 20 October last year.

The idea of LiFE was introduced by Modi during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow last year. The idea promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle that focuses on ‘mindful and deliberate utilisation’ instead of ‘mindless and wasteful consumption.’

The mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environment friendly lifestyle. Through the P3 community, the Mission seeks to create an ecosystem that will reinforce and enable environment friendly behavior to be self-sustainable.

While launching the campaign, the minister said, “There is an urgent need to spread the message of the Prime Minister among the people of the state. Adoption of the mission LiFE practices

by individuals will reduce the impact of climate change on human life and will result in better utilization of limited natural resources available.”

He emphasized on making the Mission LiFE a grassroots movement, involving all the government departments, panchayati raj institutions, community-based organizations and NGOs.

The minister also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to “Pakke Tiger Reserve declaration on Climate Resilient and Climate Responsive Arunachal Pradesh” and the underlying 75 strategies of the Panch-Dhara framework.

“Pakke Declaration is the first of its kind of sub-national declaration, adopted by the state cabinet on 13 November, 2021 at the Pakke Tiger Reserve and is very well-aligned with Mission LiFE,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, the EE&CC department organized a 1-km-long walk from the office of the principal chief conservator of forest to IG Park to mark the campaign.

EF & CC principal secretary Dr. Sharat Chauhan, PCCF Jitendra Kumar, IMC mayor Tame Phassang, IMC deputy mayor Biri Basang, Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resources Development Agency chairperson Tungri Effa, Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board chairperson Tai Goyak and senior officers of the EF&CC department participated in the walk.