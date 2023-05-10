BJP appeals to people to maintain peace

ITANAGAR, 9 May: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and tranquility in the state and requested all concerns for a dialogue with the state government for a peaceful solution to the APPSC paper leak scam.

Supporting the action taken by the state government over the paper leak case, the state BJP said that the three-day state-wide bandh call given by some organizations from 10 May will not only affect the normal life of common people of the state but also cause impediments to various developmental activities.

“Despite, quick and strict action taken by the government in the paper leakage case, the bandh call given by some organizations may not be reasonable at this juncture,” the party said in a release on Tuesday.

“Bandh is not a solution to any issue. There are other democratic ways to express grievances,” the party said.

It said that the present government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu is a people -friendly, development-oriented government, which also maintains a high degree of transparency and accountability in its functioning.

The party further said that the state government has almost fulfilled the 13-point demands made by ANSU and PAJSC.

“The state government is continuously monitoring the progress of the investigation of paper leakage case and updating the progress in the public domain and it will address the grievances of all the stakeholders in the best possible manner,” it said.

The state BJP also conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family of Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower of APPSC paper leak scam and said that Padang will always remain a symbol of honesty and integrity in the state.