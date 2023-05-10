Governor urges people to get engaged in agri-horti sectors

YAZALI, 9 May: Stating that Arunachal Pradesh has huge scope for growth in agriculture, horticulture and tourism sectors, Governor KT Parnaik urged the people to engage themselves in these sectors.

The Governor, who is on a two-day tour of Lower Subansiri district, said that the central government is focusing on the North East region especially, Arunachal Pradesh.

“Lots of development programmes and projects are in the pipeline in the next few years,” he said and appealed to the people to participate in the development process and ensure proper and timely implementation of the welfare schemes of the state and central governments.

The Governor also interacted with the people of Yazali and its neighboring villages on Tuesday.

Earlier, the governor and his wife Anagha Parnaik were accorded traditional reception by the officials, public and cultural troupes led by local MLA and education minister Taba Tedir on their arrival at Yazali.

The Governor and his wife also planted saplings at Potin view point in a plantation programme.

At Ziro, the Governor interacted with district heads of departments and reviewed the developmental programmes, schemes and projects at the district secretariat.

While commending the ‘Seva Aap Ke Dwar’ initiative, the Governor called upon the district officers to reach out to the people, interact and address their challenges and issues. He stated that the onus of running the district in best and committed mode lies on them and the test of their good works will be known by the sense of satisfaction of beneficiaries.

He exhorted the officers to go for departmental automation, so that they complete records of their department, analyze and mould their strategies accordingly.

The Governor also reviewed the flagship programmes of central and state governments, encompassing education, health, highways, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Kisan Samman Yojana, opening of bank accounts, pension cases, bank credits, health issues, drug addiction cases, water harvest and coordination amongst the survey workers.

Local MLA and state minister for agriculture etc. Tage Taki, deputy commissioner Bamin Nime and district officers participated in the meeting.

Later, the Governor met the GBs and members of Supun Bulyang Council of Ziro area at Dree Festival Ground.

The Governor exhorted the GBs to continue their societal duty in maintaining social order. He appreciated the members of Supun Bulyang Council for keeping alive the age-old tradition of the Apatani community.

Commending the Apatani community for the high literacy rate, the Governor advised the youth of the community to come forward with the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. (Raj Bhawan)