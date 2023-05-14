Dist-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football & Volleyball Tournaments conducted

PASIGHAT, 13 May: Final matches of the district-level (East Siang) u-16 boys and girls football and volleyball tournaments for Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) were played at JNC playground here on Saturday.

Pasighat East won both the boys ‘and girls’ volleyball tournaments. Their opponents in the final matches were Pasighat West constituency. Mebo and Pasighat West constituencies were the winners of boys’ and girls’ football tournaments.

While Pasighat West constituency defeated Mebo in the girls’ football, Mebo defeated Pasighat West constituency in the boys’ football.

Bogong-II ZPM Ogam Mengu, who witnessed the final matches, encouraged the youths to stay fit and healthy and to refrain from bad habits. “Such sports activities keep the youths disciplined and promote unity and brotherhood,” added Mengu.

The tournament was organized by the East Siang district administration from May 11 to 13. (DIPRO)